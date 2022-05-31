Ten Hag eyeing five current or former Ajax players as transfer targets for Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing as many as five of Erik ten Hag’s former players in his first transfer window in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in need of some major surgery this summer after a difficult 2021/22 campaign that saw them finish without a trophy, and sixth in the table with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

According to the Times, new manager Ten Hag has some big names on his list of transfer targets, with current Ajax stars Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber being considered, as well as Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Antony, Martinez and Timber have been key players for Ten Hag in recent times and make sense as good options to follow him to Manchester this summer.

Antony is a target for Manchester United
Matthijs de Ligt to be reunited with Erik ten Hag?
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United favour transfer swoop for Ligue 1 star over proven Premier League ace
Chelsea “seriously pushing” to beat Liverpool to ideal Sadio Mane replacement
Meeting today: Chelsea star’s lawyer set for talks with Euro giants following confirmation of interest

De Ligt and De Jong, meanwhile, formed part of that Ajax side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, and they’ve since gone on to become key players for their current clubs.

It would be great business if Man Utd could bring one or two of these names in, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is for them to raid Ajax several times in the same summer.

More Stories Antony Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong Jurrien Timber Lisandro Martinez Matthijs de Ligt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.