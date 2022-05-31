Ten Hag eyeing five current or former Ajax players as transfer targets for Man United

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing as many as five of Erik ten Hag’s former players in his first transfer window in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in need of some major surgery this summer after a difficult 2021/22 campaign that saw them finish without a trophy, and sixth in the table with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

According to the Times, new manager Ten Hag has some big names on his list of transfer targets, with current Ajax stars Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber being considered, as well as Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Antony, Martinez and Timber have been key players for Ten Hag in recent times and make sense as good options to follow him to Manchester this summer.

De Ligt and De Jong, meanwhile, formed part of that Ajax side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, and they’ve since gone on to become key players for their current clubs.

It would be great business if Man Utd could bring one or two of these names in, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is for them to raid Ajax several times in the same summer.