Newcastle United are reportedly set to revive their transfer interest in Lille defender Sven Botman this summer.

The talented 22-year-old has really impressed in Ligue 1, and it seems he’s now Newcastle’s priority target in defence, with the Magpies preferring him to experienced Premier League centre-back James Tarkowski, according to the Times.

Botman looks like he could be a superb long-term investment for Newcastle, and though Tarkowski has had a fine career with Burnley, he is perhaps not as likely to truly help Eddie Howe turn this team into genuine top four contenders.

The Times note that Botman is also wanted by AC Milan, however, so it could still be that Tarkowski will end up being an option for NUFC if they don’t land their preferred target.

Newcastle’s wealthy Saudi owners spent big to bring in exciting signings like Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier in January, and one imagines there will surely be more to follow this summer.

If Botman’s signature could be secured it would undoubtedly be a major coup for the club as they look to challenge the established big six.