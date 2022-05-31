Chelsea tipped to be first in line with transfer offer for star with 35 goals this season

Chelsea reportedly have a long-standing interest in RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and could be the first club to make an offer for him this summer.

That’s what’s being suggested in a report from French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by Sport Witness, with the Blues seemingly eager to move quickly for Nkunku.

The report suggests Chelsea are long-time admirers of Nkunku, and things could happen soon in terms of an offer for the France international, who has just had the best season of his career with 35 goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs right now, with the club under-achieving in 2021/22 due to a lack of goal threat, with Romelu Lukaku one of a number of their recent big-name signings who’s struggled for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Nkunku has also been tentatively linked as a possible replacement for Lukaku at Chelsea in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column, so this seems like one to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

One imagines Leipzig will have other suitors in for their star player as well, however, with Manchester United also recently linked with him by Florian Plettenberg…

Update #Nkunku: Yes, there is a good contact between #MUFC and the players management. It is said that an official offer could arrive in Leipzig next week. United bosses rate him as very good. Rangnick recommended his transfer as reported. RB still won’t sell. @SkySports ?? https://t.co/mdPAjcUNfM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 26, 2022

The Red Devils also have issues up front, but one imagines CFC could have the edge as they’ll be able to offer Champions League football next season.