Pundit Noel Whelan believes Maxwel Cornet would be a great signing for West Ham and he could join for only £17.5m after Burnley relegation.

Cornet has been a bright spot for The Clarets in a disappointing season scoring 9 times in 26 Premier League appearances.

“It is peanuts when you’re looking at players and the quality they could bring to a team,” said the former Leeds man.

“£17m is not really a risk when you already know what you’re going to get.

“You’ve seen him, played against him and know what he’s done for Burnley this year.

“£17m is not really breaking the bank on a player. He’s one of those where you’ve got to say it’s worth the punt.” finished Whelan for Football Insider.

Moyes has been looking for another striker since January and Cornet could provide competition for Michael Antonio and Benrahma for next season.

Versatile attacker would be interested to join London club as Burnley will play Championship football next season.