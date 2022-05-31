Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis facing Premier League probe due to match-fixing and drug trafficking allegations

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly set to face possible investigations from the Premier League after the club’s promotion from the Championship to the top flight.

The Greek businessman, who also owns Olympiacos, has faced allegations of match-fixing and drug trafficking in the past, but was previously passed fit and proper by the English Football League.

According to the Daily Mail, however, it’s not entirely clear if he will be given the same clearance by the Premier League.

The Premier League are in the process of tightening their restrictions, so it could mean it’s harder for Forest chief Marinakis to live up to their standards.

The Mail state that Marinakis was charged with match-fixing and involvement in criminal gangs in 2019, before being acquitted by the Court of Appeal two years later.

Meanwhile, last year a Greek judge ruled there was no evidence after he was charged with heroin smuggling.

UEFA also launched an investigation into the match-fixing claims, but unlike Greek authorities they brought no charges.