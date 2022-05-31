€60m star has been meeting PL clubs ahead of transfer: Liverpool, Man Utd & Newcastle in the frame

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has reportedly been meeting Premier League clubs ahead of a likely transfer to England this summer.

The Uruguay international seems determined to make the Premier League his next destination, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle all seemingly in the frame for his signature, according to Football Transfers.

Nunez has been in superb form in recent times, scoring 34 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 to establish himself as one of the game’s finest young players.

Still only 22 years of age, it seems clear that Nunez has a big future, and it makes sense that there is strong interest in him from some of England’s biggest clubs.

Darwin Nunez transfer could be one of the bargains of the summer

A recent report from The Athletic stated that Nunez could cost as little as €60million, which would surely make him an absolute bargain.

With Liverpool dealt the blow of Sadio Mane looking for a move away, it’s surely a no-brainer for them to try to sign Nunez this summer if he’s available for that kind of price and looking for a move to English football.

Man Utd arguably need new attacking players more, however, after a miserable season that saw them finish on their lowest points tally in the Premier League era, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial looking terribly out of form for some time.

Fabrizio Romano recently wrote in his CaughtOffside column that United would “100%” be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, and Nunez seems the ideal candidate.

Newcastle could be an interesting option for Nunez, though, with the Magpies’ wealthy owners surely about to build something very promising at the club.

Nunez could be a player for Eddie Howe to build around for years to come, but their disadvantage for now is that they can’t offer European football.