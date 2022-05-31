Chelsea “seriously pushing” to beat Liverpool to ideal Sadio Mane replacement

Chelsea are reportedly pushing hard to win the race for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on a free this summer.

The France international is about to be out of contract at the Nou Camp, and one imagines he’ll have a host of big-name suitors after some eye-catching performances for Barca in the season just gone.

Dembele could be an important addition for Chelsea after the lack of form of forwards like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, and journalist Pedro Almeida has tweeted that the west London giants are now ‘seriously pushing’ to win the race for his signature…

Chelsea is seriously pushing for the signing of Ousmane #Dembele as a free agent. ??? #Chelsea #BOOOM? https://t.co/btvSsvBULD — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) May 30, 2022

Dembele has also been linked with Liverpool by Sport in recent times, and it could be a huge blow for the Reds if they miss out on the 25-year-old.

With Sadio Mane looking set to seek a move away from Anfield, the free transfer of a proven talent like Dembele could be ideal to help Jurgen Klopp rebuild his front three for next season.

If Chelsea manage to get in ahead of Liverpool with the signing of Dembele, and Mane does indeed end up leaving, it could surely make Thomas Tuchel’s side the bigger challengers to Manchester City in next season’s title race.