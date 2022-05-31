Leeds United star Raphinha is reportedly ready to make a controversial transfer to the club’s bitter rivals Manchester United.

According to the Daily Express, the Brazil international is understood to be desperate to play with Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes – someone he has previously described as an idol.

Writing for The Players’ Tribune last summer, the Brazil international said: “At least that’s the way I see it. Our friendship began even before we became teammates at Sporting. Once he knew that I was going there, he texted me saying he was looking forward to playing with me. I know that I would have arrived at the club in a very timid way if I hadn’t known anyone there before, so he really helped me settle quickly.

“Bruno has helped me so much, man. In Portugal we would talk a lot and go out for meals. When I went to Rennes, he advised me. The guy is so clever. When I was on the plane to Leeds, he texted me saying my style would fit the league. He was right again.

“Just being around him is an inspiration because of the way he behaves. At the top level I have never seen anyone work as hard as him. You know it will be very difficult to do what he does, but if you try long enough and listen to what he says, you might get close.

“I like to tell him that the next time we play each other, I’m going to nutmeg him. We always joke around with each other. I’ll see you on the pitch soon, brother. Make sure to keep your legs closed.”