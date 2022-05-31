Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on a new striker this summer, and has identified Everton’s Richarlison as an ideal target.

Richarlison has shone in the Premier League and will be a player Ancelotti knows well from his time as Everton manager, so could a reunion be on the cards this summer?

According to OkDiario, Ancelotti is keen to bring the Brazil international to Madrid, but Manchester United are also mentioned as possible suitors for him.

Earlier this season, CaughtOffside revealed that Man Utd were interested in Richarlison as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future has been the subject of much speculation for a few months.

Still, with the Red Devils missing out on the Champions League this season, one imagines a player like Richarlison would much rather move to the Bernabeu if possible.

Los Blancos have just won their 14th European Cup with a win over Liverpool in last weekend’s final, and they were also triumphant in the La Liga title race.

Richarlison has just had a season battling relegation at Goodison Park, so United would still be a big step up, but it will be interesting to see if he pushes for a move to Madrid instead.