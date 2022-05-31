Tottenham rival Chelsea & Arsenal for transfer of Premier League star

Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to be showing an interest in Everton forward Richarlison, along with rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Brazil international has been a stand-out performer at Goodison Park in recent times, but his future looks up in the air ahead of this summer, which perhaps isn’t too surprising after the Toffees’ struggles in a relegation battle in the season just gone.

The Daily Mail claim Richarlison is weighing up his future, with London trio Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal all named as being among his main admirers.

Tottenham already have some top attacking players in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, but it’s easy to see why Antonio Conte would be tempted to add Richarlison to his list of options as well.

Still, the 25-year-old might do well to join Chelsea or Arsenal instead if he wants to be a guaranteed starter.

Richarlison could be an important addition up front at Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel in need of more goals next season after the disappointing form of players like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

That lack of spark from the team’s wide forwards ended up seeing Tuchel’s side slip away from Manchester City and Liverpool as genuine title contenders in 2021/22, so there’s surely room for Richarlison to come in and make an impact.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need to rebuild after missing out on fourth place, and they’re also short of goals after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January.

Alexandre Lacazette is also out of contract this summer, while Nicolas Pepe has struggled, so it’s easy to see Richarlison having an important role if he were to move to the Emirates Stadium.