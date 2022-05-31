Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly among the clubs to have enquired about a potential transfer move for Arsenal defender William Saliba.

The young Frenchman has just enjoyed a hugely impressive season on loan at Marseille, and his future looks a little uncertain this summer, with plenty of interest in him, it would seem.

Although it looks like Arsenal plan to keep Saliba, they have also received enquiries from their Premier League rivals Newcastle and Leicester, according to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News.

The report also names Atletico Madrid and Napoli as being among his admirers, but Gunners fans will surely be hoping he sticks around in north London.

Despite long looking like a hugely promising talent for the future, Saliba hasn’t been given a chance to prove himself at Arsenal yet.

The 21-year-old probably wouldn’t walk into Mikel Arteta’s starting line up next season either, with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes looking a decent defensive partnership.

Still, Arteta recently told RMC Sport: “He has the experience to be competitive with us. We sent him to Marseille for his growth.

“William wanted to be regular starter as you know but now we want him back at Arsenal.”