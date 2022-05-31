Chelsea have reportedly been monitoring Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest as a potential transfer target since the start of the year.

Dest hasn’t been at his best in his time at Barca, but it seems he remains highly regarded after a promising spell at Ajax earlier in his career, with Chelsea keeping tabs on him as an option to strengthen at both right-back and left-back, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea could do with making changes this summer as they failed to keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race, so there could be room for Dest to come in and give the Blues another option to rotate alongside the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

Dest’s versatility would surely be useful for Thomas Tuchel next season, so it will be interesting to see how much of a priority he is for the west London giants.

The Athletic also note that Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi is also on Chelsea’s radar, and he’d probably be most fans’ preferred option, but Dest seems worth considering as well.