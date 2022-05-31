Spurs unlikely to pursue free-kick specialist due to club’s asking price

Tottenham Hotspur have already done some of their summer transfer window business early.

Despite recently agreeing a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan (The Guardian), Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are believed to be on the lookout for a new central midfielder.

Although heavily linked with a surprise move for former playmaker Christian Eriksen, another player to emerge as a candidate to make the switch is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

However, following a recent report from Sky Sports, it is unlikely that Daniel Levy’s Spurs will be able to sign the 27-year-old England international due to his valuation.

Ward-Prowse still has four years left on his Saints deal so the club are under no threat to sell this summer, at all.

Speaking recently about the speculation linking his side’s captain with a summer move away, manager Ralph Hassenhuttl, as quoted by the Daily Echo, said: “He has another four years on his contract here, he is happy here, he is our captain and he will stay here.

“We have him here as our captain and it is important that we are as a team successful and make steps forward. In this season we have shown in some moments that we can definitely play like a top 10 team, but there is still a few things missing.

“We have a chance in the final three games and this is what we are looking at.”

Since forcing his way through the club’s academy and into their senior first-team ten years ago, Ward-Prowse has gone on to feature in 363 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 92 goals, including 14 direct free-kicks in the Premier League – a stat which makes him the league’s second-highest set-piece scorer, four behind David Beckham (The Football Faithful).