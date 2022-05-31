Real Madrid rival Chelsea for transfer of ideal alternative to Mbappe

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly a transfer target for a host of top clubs, with Real Madrid among his suitors after missing out on Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid had their eyes set on Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe until last week when the Frenchman signed a new contract for PSG worth a whopping €250million over three years, according to the Guardian.

The La Liga champions now have a decision to make. Do they put the money that would have been spent on Mbappe’s wages to one side or do they find an alternative goal scorer?

With current talisman 34-year-old, Karim Benzema set to retire as Real Madrid’s first-choice striker next year, Los Blancos certainly need to find better-attacking alternatives to what they currently have.

Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic are the current backups to Benzema but have only managed to scrape two goals in 24 appearances between them.

Now, since Manchester City gained another Premier League win last week, the Spanish club have intensified their interest in Sterling.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who have suggested that the 27-year-old has been namechecked by Real Madrid as a possible destination should he leave City.

However, the Spanish club will need to act quickly if they wish to clinch a deal with the English international as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors for Sterling by the Mail.

With Romelu Lukaku struggling to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and forwards Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech reportedly all facing uncertain futures at the west London club, according to the Telegraph, Tuchel will be keen to strengthen his front-line.

Still, City would surely rather sell the England international abroad rather than to a team like Chelsea, who could potentially challenge theme for the title next season.