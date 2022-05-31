Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal’s transfer pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s transfer pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has impressed in his time with the Foxes, and now has just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if big clubs came in for Tielemans as they might sense he’ll be available on the cheap this summer, and Romano says Arsenal are joined by two other clubs in the race for his signature, with not that much in the way of recent developments involving the player and a possible move to the Emirates Stadium…

Arsenal are still interested in Youri Tielemans, plans have not changed. He’s a target for the midfield – but it’s not an imminent deal as negotiations will take some time. ?? #AFC Two other clubs are also in the race for Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester this summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

Tielemans looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs, with Mikel Arteta’s side missing out on the top four in 2021/22, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka not really looking good enough for a club with their ambitions.

Leicester often lose their star players, with others like Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire moving on from the King Power Stadium to big six sides in recent years.