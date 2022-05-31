Tuchel admirer of free agent who has been keeping an eye on Chelsea takeover situation

Following recent confirmation that American business Todd Boehly has taken over Chelsea, the Blues could be set to finally kick off their summer transfer window.

One player heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer is Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims Chelsea’s new owners could look to reunite manager Thomas Tuchel with one of his former players.

Barcelona’s Dembele has been waiting for the club’s takeover situation to be resolved before making a decision on his future.

The 25-year-old France international has been linked with a number of clubs but ties with Tuchel following the pair’s time at Borussia Dortmund could help persuade the winger to join the Blues’ project.

Speaking earlier this year about speculation he could re-sign his former attacker, Tuchel, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “I did not have contact with Ousmane. There was no contact in winter.”

Despite keeping his cards close to his chest, Tuchel will know that Dembele’s future at the Nou Camp remains desperately uncertain, especially considering the ex-Borussia Dortmund wide-man is just days away from being a free agent.

Failure to extend his stay at the Catalan giants would almost certainly pave the way for the 25-year-old to depart the club he has been with since 2017.

Since joining Xavi’s team five years ago, Dembele has gone on to feature in 150 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 66 goals along the way.

