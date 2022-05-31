Confirmed: Former Manchester United star snubs Old Trafford return with new contract

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has confirmed he’s signed a new contract with Feyenoord to extend his stay in his coaching role with the club.

Van Persie was recently strongly linked with a return to Man Utd, with Stretty News claiming he was the leading candidate to come in as assistant to new manager Erik ten Hag.

Still, it seems the Dutchman wants to stay with Feyenoord for a bit longer, as he tweeted from his official account this afternoon…

Van Persie is something of a cult hero among United fans, having joined from rivals Arsenal in 2012 and immediately firing the club to the Premier League title with a memorable 2012/13 campaign.

RVP now seems to be making good progress in coaching, so fans will surely hope he can come back to Old Trafford at some point in the future.

There are even a few United supporters in the replies urging him to use the experience well so that he can come back and help their club in a few years.

