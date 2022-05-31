Newcastle United have reportedly been one of the clubs offered the chance to seal the transfer of Manchester City ace Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer.

The Ukraine international hasn’t tended to be a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side, so it makes sense that his City future now seems to be in some doubt ahead of the new season.

According to The Athletic, Zinchenko has been touted around clubs in the Premier League, with Newcastle and Everton specifically mentioned as possible destinations.

Even if Zinchenko hasn’t played week in, week out for City down the years, he’s been a useful squad player who’s had a role in their tremendous success in the Premier League.

One imagines that kind of quality and experience could make him a valuable addition to Eddie Howe’s squad as he looks to continue building a team that can compete with the big six.

Zinchenko can operate as a left-back or in midfield, and would surely be a starter in either role at St James’ Park.