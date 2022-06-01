Agent confirms Newcastle United attacker wants to stay at St James’ Park

Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron is one player who has been heavily linked with a surprise summer transfer away from the Magpies.

However, despite being wanted by a quartet of big European clubs, including Premier League rivals Everton, according to the player’s agent, the Paraguay international has no desire to leave the northeast of England.

Sources tell me that Miguel Almiron is highly praised by Eddie Howe & the #NUFC brass but would also like to play a huge part at the club next season. Everton, Fulham, Sevilla & Napoli are among the clubs interested in the Paraguay international should a transfer be needed. pic.twitter.com/7eLb5Zpn4o — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) May 24, 2022

Speaking during an interview with Versus Radio, Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos, said: “Miguel has two years left on his contract.

“There are always rumours about players in the transfer market. However, we don’t have any definitive interest shown by any club. Usually, the clubs negotiate within themselves but don’t contact the agent.

“He has a release clause of £60million. He is happy to stay at the club and most importantly, he is playing.”

Since Almiron joined the Toon from MLS side Atlanta back in 2019, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 123 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals along the way.