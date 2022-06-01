Arsenal and Everton among clubs showing an interest in 22-year-old winger

Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs showing an interest in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon.

Solomon is primarily a left-winger but has been utilised on the right-hand side, as well as through the middle. The 22-year-old has managed four goals in just eight starts this campaign, but Shakhtar’s season was halted due to the current conflict happening in Ukraine.

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal, Everton, and Aston Villa are all interested in securing the signature of the Israeli international, with his contract set to expire in 2023.

Solomon has been a key figure in the Israel National Team in the last few years, but his country failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. The versatile wide man’s five goal contributions in ten games during qualifying wasn’t enough, as Israel finished third in their group.

With the future of Richarlison in doubt, Everton may be looking to bring in Solomon to operate on the left-hand side of their midfield. However, with Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray also battling for this position, Frank Lampard should be targeting a winger more comfortable playing on the right-hand side.