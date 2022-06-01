Both Arsenal and Man United will be in the summer transfer market for a new midfielder and according to recent reports, one player who is being eyed by the Premier League duo is Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims both club’s recruitment teams are big admirers of the French midfielder and could look to sign him in time for next season.

Tolisso, 27, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena this month and as relayed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there are no plans to extend his stay so he will, therefore, leave the club for free this summer.

Official. Corentin Tolisso leaves FC Bayern on a free transfer, there’s no agreement to extend the contract and both parties decided to part ways immediately. ??? #FCBayern Tolisso will be available as free agent this summer. pic.twitter.com/sDGk2C6EH4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

Arsenal or Man United to sign Tolisso?

When it comes to the Red Devils and rivals Arsenal, both sides would undoubtedly benefit from bringing in a new central midfielder, especially when they’re available on a free transfer.

Man United, now under the guidance of new manager Erik Ten Hag, will be desperate to do some shrewd business because as we exclusively reported, the Dutchman has been told to work with a modest budget of just £120m, but is keen to sign at least six new players in five different positions.

Tolisso also has extensive top-flight experience, making him an ideal candidate to play in the hub of either team.

Not only did the former Lyon midfielder win the 2018 World Cup with France, but he also has 14 major domestic trophies to his name, including five Bundesliga titles and the 2019-20 Champions League.

Since joining Bayern Munich from Lyon back in 2017, the talented 27-year-old has gone on to feature in 118 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 36 goals along the way.