Aston Villa may be forced to admit defeat in pursuit of Leeds United fan-favourite

Aston Villa are becoming notorious for getting their transfer business sorted in a timely and relatively low-key manner.

However, one player that had emerged as a summer target for manager Steven Gerrard now looks certain to miss out on a move to Villa Park.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims a deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has become increasingly more unlikely.

After joining their youth academy all the way back in 2010, Phillips, 26, has spent his entire career with the Whites.

Quickly becoming an important senior first team member, the 26-year-old, along with winger Raphinha, is by far the club’s best performer.

However, despite narrowly avoiding relegation, Leeds United continue to see their star midfielder linked with a whole host of clubs.

Discussing last month the possibility of the Whites losing some of their best players, Marsch, as quoted by TalkSPORT, said: “I’m very aware the best chance for us – there’s always changes season to season, always – but the best chance to keep the core of the group together is to stay in the league.

“I’ve really enjoyed the group. I would hate to see some of the guys go because I’ve made a real connection with the players here.

“We’ve really enjoyed our time together and I think there’s big potential of what we could become, so a big part of my personal motivation is to continue the relationships I have.”

Although it is still unknown where the England international, who still has two years left on his deal at Elland Road, will play his football next season, following these latest reports, a switch to Aston Villa certainly appears to be out of the question.