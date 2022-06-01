Chelsea and Tottenham transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly is pushing for a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Napoli defender is out of contract in the summer of 2023, so would be able to leave on a free transfer next summer. However, according to ESPN, Koulibaly is pushing for a move to Barcelona in the coming months.

The report lists Tottenham and Chelsea as two clubs who have recently attempted to begin talks with the 30-year-old. With the Senegalese defender preferring a move to Spain, the two London clubs may have to look elsewhere.

It’s no surprise to see both Chelsea and Tottenham pushing for defenders this summer, with the former potentially losing three central defenders due to expiring contracts. Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract as it stands, so Thomas Tuchel may have to prioritise a centre-back as soon as possible.

Tottenham aren’t set to lose any defenders in the current transfer window, but replacing Ben Davies might be on Conte’s mind. Although the Welshman has performed well at left centre-back, this isn’t his natural position, so the Spurs manager may be looking to upgrade his current defence.