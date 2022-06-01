Chelsea set to sign two top players in the next few weeks

Chelsea’s new owners are preparing to start the club’s new era with a bang by making two top signings in the next few weeks.

Todd Boehly completed his £4.25billion purchase of the Blues on Monday and will now start the process of bringing stability to the club after months of uncertainty. The American enters his first transfer window as owner this summer and there is no quicker way to win fans onside than purchasing some valuable stars.

According to the Sunday World, these two targets are Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, as the Blues look to add quality young players to their squad.

Kounde has been top of Chelsea’s wanted list throughout 2022 and came close to joining the club in January reports the Sunday World and there is now a growing belief inside Stamford Bridge that the player’s eagerness to join Chelsea will eventually force Sevilla into a deal, even though the Spanish club continue to demand £60million for the 23-year-old.

As for Martinez, with Romelu Lukaku expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, Thomas Tuchel and Petr Cech are targeting a top striker who will guarantee goals and they believe that player could be Lukaku’s former Inter Milan partner, Lautaro Martinez.

This is set to be a big window for Chelsea as it is expected that as many as 14 players could leave the club this summer reports the Daily Mail. This should raise some funds to replace the outgoing stars and targeting ready to go young players is a smart way of approaching the squad’s rebuild.

Kounde and Martinez would be two excellent signings for Tuchel’s side and it would be a great first impression for Todd Boehly to make to start off the new era at Chelsea.