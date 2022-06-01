Ajax star Daley Blind has told Manchester United what they can expect from new boss Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are now entering another new era after a campaign of failure with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag will have his work cut out at Old Trafford, with a real rebuild required if the club are to achieve success any time soon.

Objective number one will be to return to the Champions League having dropped into the Europa League for next season.

But even that could be a task based on this season, and especially when you factor in the level of rebuild required.

Fortunately, though, United will be getting a very modern brand of manager, the ‘control freak’ type who focusses on that ‘winning mentality’.

“A manager who loves to play attacking football, which is what Man United stands for, I think,” former United man Blind told United Daily. “A manager who knows what he wants.

“To keep everyone on board and with the same direction to get that winning mentality and winning trophies.

“In Ajax, he knows that everyone in the club is important and everyone needs to be involved to get to that winning mentality.

“He wants to keep everything close, and I think he is also a control freak. He wants to be on top of everything.”

Ten Hag was a success at Ajax, building one of the most attractive young teams in Europe.

Though, it must be noted that his team did fall short of expectation in this season’s Champions League, losing to Benfica in the Round of 16.