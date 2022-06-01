Diego Llorente says Raphinha is good enough to player for Barcelona

Leeds defender Diego Llorente believes Raphinha is good enough for Barcelona and is sure he would ‘shine’ at Camp Nou.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with a move away from Leeds, with Barcelona expressing serious interest in signing him.

Raphinha has been a sensation since coming to Premier League, scoring 11 times this season and helping Leeds remain in Premier League.

During an interview with Sportthe centre-back said: “He’s a player who is a typical winger with an edge, which is becoming more and more difficult to find.

“He’s not afraid to face the opponent again and again. He has a lot of skills. Because of the style of the Premier League, where there is more space than the Spanish League, he stands out a lot. I am very grateful for his work and professionalism.” – added Llorente.

When asked if Raphinha can shine at Barca, Llorente replied: “Of course, he has the skills to do it. Then all parties must understand each other to benefit all of us. But I see his qualities for a top club.”

New Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has already signed Brenden Aaronson and he would certainly look to add more firepower in attack if Raphinha leaves the club.

