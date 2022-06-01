Leeds defender Diego Llorente believes Raphinha is good enough for Barcelona and is sure he would ‘shine’ at Camp Nou.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with a move away from Leeds, with Barcelona expressing serious interest in signing him.

Raphinha has been a sensation since coming to Premier League, scoring 11 times this season and helping Leeds remain in Premier League.

During an interview with Sport, the centre-back said: “He’s a player who is a typical winger with an edge, which is becoming more and more difficult to find.

“He’s not afraid to face the opponent again and again. He has a lot of skills. Because of the style of the Premier League, where there is more space than the Spanish League, he stands out a lot. I am very grateful for his work and professionalism.” – added Llorente.

When asked if Raphinha can shine at Barca, Llorente replied: “Of course, he has the skills to do it. Then all parties must understand each other to benefit all of us. But I see his qualities for a top club.”

New Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has already signed Brenden Aaronson and he would certainly look to add more firepower in attack if Raphinha leaves the club.