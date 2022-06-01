Eden Hazard is determined to show he deserves to stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer.

It has been a nightmare for the Belgian since his big-money move from Chelsea to Los Blancos in 2019.

The 31-year-old has scored just four times in 48 La Liga appearances so far, missing a large amount of games due to injury issues.

This season, he largely stayed fit, but he was overlooked time and again by Carlo Ancelotti, who preferred to rely on Marco Asensio and Rodrygo.

Ahead of this summer, it has been reported that Real Madrid could cut their losses with Hazard.

But the winger is determined to make his Real Madrid dream finally come true, having recovered from his latest operation, which involved removing a plate from a previous procedure.

“All the conditions are met so that I can play my football. I no longer have knee problems, this or that,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“Everything is in order. I will have a good physical and mental preparation to be ready for next year. It is up to me to show that I am not finished, that I still have beautiful things to do.

Hazard added: “I know that if I manage to recover my level I can give them everything.

MORE: Real Madrid set to beat Liverpool to Tchouameni

“All we need to do is play, have minutes that I hope to have next year and we will see the true player again, the true Eden Hazard, I have no doubts about that.”

Hazard is under contract at Real Madrid until 2024, and it’s likely Los Blancos would lose a huge amount of money if they sold him now.

For that reason, they may opt to keep him around for the time being.