With Manchester United looking to overhaul their current squad after a disappointing season, clubs will be looking to take advantage.

One player who may be on his way out is James Garner, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League. The midfielder may be given a chance to impress new manager Erik ten Hag, but there are a host of clubs showing an interest in him this transfer window.

One of the clubs is Everton, as they look to bolster their midfield after spending last season fighting in a relegation battle, according to The Athletic. Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old, who had an impressive season in the Championship.

Garner may find it difficult to break into the Manchester United team immediately, so a loan move might be best for his development. After spending a season in the second tier, a temporary move to a bottom half Premier League side seems like the most logical step.

However, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both confirmed as leaving the club, it does free up some space in the squad for a midfielder or two.