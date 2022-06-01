Fabrizio Romano reports Man United have opened talks to sign Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United are set to launch their first piece of major summer transfer business.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Red Devils have opened talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong, 25, is believed to be a top priority for new manager Erik Ten Hag, who has previous experience managing the midfielder following the pair’s time working at Ajax together.

However, with the Red Devils unable to offer the Netherlands international Champions League football next season, getting a deal across the line will not be easy.

Ten Hag appears determined to get his man though and it is no surprise, especially when the 20-time league winners are set to lose four senior midfielders this summer.

Quartet Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are all set to depart Old Trafford, therefore, bringing in at least one high profile replacement is going to be extremely important.

Whether United can convince the 25-year-old to become Ten Hag’s first marquee signing remains to be seen, however, fans will certainly feel excited following this latest development.

  1. Not having Champions League football is a poor excuse. Playing for teams with great history (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool) would be more of an attraction.
    Manchester City and Chelsea are good teams, but do not have a history (yet).
    Not sure United (or more importantly it’s supporters) want another player who can only be bothered to pick up a fat pay cheque

