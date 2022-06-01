Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been made an OBE, with Gareth Bale and James Milner also being recognised for their services.

With the Queen’s birthday approaching in a couple of weeks, her Birthday Honours List has been revealed on the eve of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been made an OBE. after setting up a youth and community development charity, according to the BBC.

James Milner, currently of Liverpool, has also been made an MBE, alongside Welsh international Gareth Bale, for their services to football and charity.

Often footballers are given a bad reputation for their on and off-field antics, their inflated ego or for being overly paid, so it’s refreshing to see some players being rewarded for having a positive impact on the world.

As a footballer, you’re gifted the privilege of having a vast amount of spare time on your hands, so using it wisely by helping others is something many other players should follow the aforementioned trio in doing.

Bale, in particular, has received a lot of criticism, especially from Real Madrid fans, but they won’t be able to question his off-the-field work after the Queen has awarded him an MBE.