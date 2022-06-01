Gareth Bale confirms Real Madrid exit with statement

Gareth Bale has confirmed his Real Madrid exit this summer just days after winning his fifth Champions League title.

The Welshman’s contract ends with the La Liga side this summer and having seen his influence in the side reduced over the last few years, the pair decided not to renew the deal any further.

Bale confirmed his exit via a statement on social media, in which the Real Madrid star said: “I write this message to say thank you to all my teammates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me. I arrived here 9 years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget. I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club.

“Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football. It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!”

This puts an end to the 32-year-olds nine-year stay in Madrid, in which he played 258 times for Los Blancos, scoring 106 goals and assisting a further 67.

The Welshman also collected an impressive array of silverware during his time in Spain; winning five Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns and one Copa del Rey.

Bale’s next move is unknown, as the 32-year-old’s main objective right now is to help Wales to qualify for the World Cup in November. Should he achieve that, the winger will need to find a new club, but where that is remains to be seen.