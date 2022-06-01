Harry Maguire has made an honest admission on Manchester United’s disappointing campaign.

The centre-back was part of a rather disastrous campaign for the Red Devils, who finished sixth in the Premier League.

After struggles from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United scraped Europa League football on the final day.

Champions League would have been the aim, but top four got out sight, and United were knocked out at the Round of 16 stage of this season’s competition.

All-round, it was a hugely disappointing campaign for United, who are now entering a new era, with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag taking charge for next season.

The Dutchman has his work cut out at old Trafford, but for United’s players, progress is impossible without an acknowledgement of what went wrong.

And centre-back Maguire has started there, addressing the disappointing campaign from him and his teammates.

“We’ve had a really low season so for a new manager to come in, I’m sure the first day of pre-season everybody will be buzzing around, doing their best to impress and everyone coming back in shape because we have a big season ahead of us for sure,” he told the Mirror.

“We know we are going to improve. We’ve got to improve and we’ve got to do better because last season was nowhere near good enough.

“The new manager will bring in a lot of positive energy the lads will go with that.

“As players, as individuals, as a team, the confidence of the team, you could see towards the end of the season, the confidence wasn’t there, and the belief in the group, and the belief to go and get results after results because that’s what the club demands. That’s what it expects.

“The reality was that we weren’t doing that. When you are not winning matches, the confidence and belief of the team goes down.

“It’s behind us now. We have a new manager in, one that we are really looking forward to working with and we are looking forward to a good start.”