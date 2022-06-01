Howe angry as Mourinho could now block Newcastle deal

Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham FC
Jose Mourinho’s Roma have joined the race to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton, hampering Newcastle’s chances of signing the midfielder.

Bissouma had been linked with a move to Newcastle this summer, via the Daily Mail, but according to Sky Italy, Mourinho is interested in bringing the Brighton midfielder to Rome this transfer window.

Bissouma has been heavily linked with a host of clubs this summer, according to 90min, with Tottenham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, and West Ham also interested in securing his signature.

