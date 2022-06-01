Italian club submit offer for wantaway Arsenal star

Italian club Fiorentina have submitted an offer for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

The Spanish right-back spent last season on loan at Real Betis after falling out of favour at Arsenal. With Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu last year, Bellerin has fallen down the pecking order at The Emirates.

According to El Chiringuito TV in the tweet below, Fiorentina have made an offer to Arsenal to sign Bellerin, but the defender wants to stay at Betis.

Arsenal did show signs towards the end of the season that their squad depth might not be good enough, especially with European football on the horizon. Ben White had to operate at right-back at times due to injuries, with Cedric Soares and Granit Xhaka also having to fill in at left-back during the season.

However, Arsenal were unfortunate to lose both their starting full-backs Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney at the same time, so Mikel Arteta will be hoping to keep his team fit next season.

If the defence can stay fit, then Arsenal have enough depth in these areas, so a permanent transfer away from North London is probably the right move for the Spaniard.

