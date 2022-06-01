“It’s over for him” – Spurs star on verge of being sold by Antonio Conte

Two summers ago saw Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to the signing of Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon.

However, after inserting a buy-back clause in the Spanish defender’s deal, there has always been speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s long-term future.

Since arriving from the Santiago Bernabeu, Reguilon has played an important role, for all three managers Spurs have employed over the course of the last 24-months, including Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and now Antonio Conte.

However, according to journalist Dean Jones, who spoke exclusively to GiveMeSport, the hard-hitting Italian may be preparing for life without Reguilon.

“I don’t think there’ll be much of a future for Reguilon,” he told GiveMeSport. “His future is definitely in doubt.

“If they sign a new left-sided player, especially early on in the window, it’s curtains for him, and you imagine he’ll be heading back to Spain.”

