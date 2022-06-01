‘It’s over for him’ – Tottenham star on verge of being offloaded by Conte

After the signing of Ivan Perisic, Tottenham could be set to offload some players in order to make way for the Croatian.

One of those who could make way is Sergio Reguilon, with Perisic developing into a left wing-back in recent years.

“I don’t think there’ll be much of a future for Reguilon. His future is definitely in doubt,” said journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport.

With Ryan Sessegnon emerging last season, Reguilon could potentially be Tottenham’s third choice left-back going into the next campaign, so a move away from the club might be his best option.