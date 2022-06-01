Jorge Mendes working to bring three-time Champions League-winner to Man United

Manchester United will lose at least four senior midfielders this summer.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juna Mata and Nemanja Matic are all set to depart the club after failing to extend their contracts.

In light of several players leaving, the Red Devils, now led by new manager Erik Ten Hag, will undoubtedly be targeting at least one new central midfielder this summer.

As we exclusively reported, the 20-time league winners have informed Ten Hag he must operate in this summer’s transfer window with a modest budget of £120m. The Dutchman is eager to bring in six new players in five different positions but finding the right players for the right price is going to be a huge challenge.

However, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, super-agent Jorge Mendes has proposed a solution for the Red Devils’ midfield woes.

It has been reported that Mendes is eager to bring Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio to Old Trafford in time for next season.

?”MENDES quiere llevarse a ASENSIO al UNITED”? ?¡Ojo a la información de @marcosbenito9 en #ChiringuitoFicherío!? pic.twitter.com/7NgqOK4jjH — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 1, 2022

Asensio, 26, has just 12-months left on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and following a topsy turvy few seasons, could find that his long-term lays away from the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old started just 19 La Liga matches throughout the 2021-22 campaign and was restricted to even fewer appearances in the Champions League. Despite Los Blancos going all the way and lifting the prestigious trophy, Asensio featured in just eight matches throughout the competition.

Clearly out of favour with Carlo Ancelotti, if the 26-year-old were to leave the La Liga champions this summer, it would come as little surprise.

However, despite the exciting links, it goes without saying that when it comes to seeing the talented Spaniard ply his trade in the Premier League, a lot will depend on the player’s desire to move to England – a country and a league he has not yet experienced.

Since joining Real Madrid from Mallorca back in 2015, Asensio, who has lifted 14 major domestic trophies during the last seven years, including three Champions Leagues, has directly contributed to 73 goals from 235 appearances, in all competitions.