Brazilian journalist Rodrigo Oliveira says Newcastle is one of a few clubs who could afford to sign wantaway PSG star Neymar.
The 30-year-old superstar is set to leave PSG this summer but his wages would be a problem for any team in the world. Neymar is reported to earn close to £600k-a-week.
PSG is reportedly unhappy with Neymar and they are looking to offload him this summer.
“There are two options: Neymar stays at PSG and tries to show off; the other chance is to go to a club like Newcastle, able to afford the figures that gravitate around Neymar.”
Newcastle have already been linked with many star players such as Victor Osimhen, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Paqueta.