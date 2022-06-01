Brazilian journalist Rodrigo Oliveira says Newcastle is one of a few clubs who could afford to sign wantaway PSG star Neymar.

The 30-year-old superstar is set to leave PSG this summer but his wages would be a problem for any team in the world. Neymar is reported to earn close to £600k-a-week.

PSG is reportedly unhappy with Neymar and they are looking to offload him this summer.

Speaking to CMIT TV, Oliveira said: “There will be problems between him and PSG. The player is not playing as expected and in Qatar, France, they don’t appreciate his behaviour, but the player earns a lot. I’m sure Neymar wants to leave the Parisians, but I don’t know who can pay him.

“There are two options: Neymar stays at PSG and tries to show off; the other chance is to go to a club like Newcastle, able to afford the figures that gravitate around Neymar.”

Newcastle have already been linked with many star players such as Victor Osimhen, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Paqueta.