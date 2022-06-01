Jurgen Klopp interested in 20-year-old relegated attacker

Liverpool are set to lose Sadio Mane this summer and although it remains uncertain whether manager Jurgen Klopp will look to sign a replacement or not, according to recent reports, one player who has ‘caught’ the German’s ‘eye’ is Watford forward Joao Pedro.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Klopp is an admirer of the young Brazilian.

Pedro, 20, joined Watford two seasons ago following a £3.6m move from Brazilian side Fluminense.

Since his arrival in England, the young attacker has seen his stock rise.

Although far from the finished article, the 20-year-old, who will spend next season in the Championship after the Hornets were relegated earlier in the season, is certainly on an upward trajectory and many would argue is probably better than England’s second-tier.

Speaking last year about what Pedro has to offer, former Watford striker Tommy Mooney, who spoke to the club’s official website, said: “He has huge potential, and this year has maybe been a realisation of certain parts of the game he didn’t understand.”

However, following their relegation back to the Championship, Watford will probably be braced for summer enquiries for their talented South American.

The one advantage the Hornets have when it comes to negotiating Pedro’s future is the fact the 20-year-old has a contract until 2025, therefore, should Liverpool, or any other club look to bring the South American back to the Premier League, they’ll need to cough up a hefty fee.

Since joining the club two years ago, Pedro has gone on to feature in 74 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.