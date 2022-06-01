Jurgen Klopp is said to be set for a more powerful role at Anfield.

The German boss has been a huge success at Liverpool, but he has not always called all of the shots.

As is the way in modern football, staff behind the scenes have a big say on everything from incomings to new contracts.

And that is a system Klopp has thrived within, winning a Champions League title, a Premier League and many more honours.

But this year, long-serving Reds chief Michael Edwards left his role, handing over the reigns to deputy Julian Ward.

As detailed by the Mirror, Ward is well-respected at Anfield, but he has decided to give Klopp more power over footballing decisions going forward.

MORE: Real Madrid set to beat Liverpool to Tchouameni

Ahead of penning a new contract last month, Klopp is said to have asked for reassurances over summer spending.

He is also said to have asked for pre-season tour lengths to be reduced, feeling they don’t benefit the players ahead of long seasons.