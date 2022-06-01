Juventus eyeing swap deal involving 20-year-old Arsenal star

Juventus are eyeing a surprise move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, with Arthur Melo potentially joining the North London club.

Martinelli only managed 21 league starts for Arsenal this season, often rotating with fellow youngster Emile Smith-Rowe. The Brazilian is still a young prospect, so it’s difficult to demand starting every single game, but it will be interesting to see if his head is turned if another big club show an interest.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are looking to do just that, and are considering making a move for the Arsenal youngster. The Italian club are exploring the idea of offering Arthur as a sweetener in the deal to lure the Brazilian away from The Emirates.

Paulo Dybala confirmed his departure from Juventus via his Twitter account recently, so there’s no doubt Massimiliano Allegri will be eyeing up a replacement in the current transfer window.

Also, Dejan Kulusevski is currently out on loan at Tottenham, so Juventus could be short of attackers next season.

Martinelli usually operates off the left-hand side, but can also play through the middle. Juventus often deploy a 442 system, meaning the Brazilian star could provide an option in multiple positions.

Arsenal may not even consider allowing Martinelli to leave, especially as he’s yet to reach his full potential. If the 20-year-old leaves the club and goes on to progress into an elite player, there could be some immense regret coming from The Emirates.