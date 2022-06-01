La Liga club in advanced talks for one of Conte’s unwanted stars

Villarreal are in advanced talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal.

This is according to Football Insider, who report that Villarreal have held extensive talks with Spurs and Lo Celso’s representatives about converting the loan into a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old spend the second half of last season with the La Liga side and was a very important player for Unai Emery. The Argentine was instrumental in the Yellow Submarine’s run to the Champions League semi-finals and ended the season with a goal and an assist in 16 La Liga matches.

Villarreal want to sign Lo Celso
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is looking to add quality to his squad this summer to push on after securing Champions League football for next season and the selling of unwanted players will have a massive bearing on what the Italian can spend during the upcoming window.

According to the Daily Mirror via Deadline Day Live, Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for as many as eight players this summer and Lo Celso is present on that list.

Football Insider reports that Tottenham were initially holding out for £30million earlier this year for Lo Celso but will now accept closer to £20million to push through a deal.

This is a good move for all parties involved as everyone gets what they want.

