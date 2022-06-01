Liverpool considering Ligue 1 forward as Sadio Mane replacement

Liverpool are considering making a move for Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

According to reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Mane has expressed his desire to leave Liverpool following the season’s conclusion, with Bayern Munich said to be interested in signing the forward Fabrizio Romano.

Despite the recent addition of Luis Diaz, if Jurgen Klopp plans to continue to compete at the top of the Premier League, the Senegalese winger will need replacing.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have identified Rennes forward Terrier as a possible Mane replacement this summer. The 25-year-old has scored 21 goals this season, and his versatility could be attractive to the Liverpool manager.

Terrier is able to play through the middle as a lone striker or out wide, a common ability among the Liverpool forwards. The likes of Diogo Jota, Mane, and Mohamed Salah often see themselves rotating across the front three, rather than sticking to one position.

Liverpool fans will be excited to see their club acting fast after the devastating news of Mane’s desire to leave Merseyside, as they won’t want to be taking a step back after such a successful season.

The North West club won two trophies and narrowly missed out on doubling that total, and to continue to compete with the powerhouses of European football, they can’t afford to be losing some of their key players without replacing them with quality.