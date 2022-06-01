Man United confirm the departure of superstar ahead of summer move

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

In a statement on the club’s website, Man United stated about Pogba:

“It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

“But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

This brings an end to Pogba’s time in Manchester which has been rather complex since joining the academy back in 2009. The Frenchman just made three league appearances for the Red Devils before moving to Juventus for free in 2012 and it was in Turin where the world saw the best of the World Cup winner.

That saw him return to Manchester United in a big-money move back in 2016, which started a complex spell at Old Trafford. Pogba has been brilliant at times for United but never found the consistency that was expected of him or the form he regularly showed when away with France. This often led to frustration from United fans to the point where it is now best for the two to part ways after making over 200 appearances for the club during his second spell.

Pogba is expected to return to Juventus this summer with Gazzetta Dello Sport stating that a deal is close to being finalised between the Serie A giants and the 29-year-old. The football community will be hoping that Pogba can refind his form in Turin and excel as he did during his previous spell in Italy as the World Cup winner is simply brilliant on his day.