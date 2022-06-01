Manchester United have confirmed the departure of midfielder Jesse Lingard, whose contract expired on the 1st of June.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United announced that Paul Pogba would be leaving the club following the expiration of his contract, via their official website.

A few hours later, the club announced the departure of Lingard, who leaves the club after being at the club since the age of seven, as seen in the tweet below.

Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours, @JesseLingard ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022

Lingard made his first-team debut at Manchester United during the 2014-2015 season, after spending two seasons out on loan at Leicester City and Birmingham City. Since then, Lingard has been sent on loan to Brighton, Derby County, and most recently, West Ham United.

The spell at The Hammers was his most successful, scoring nine goals in sixteen league games. After failing to make an appearance for United in the few months leading up to his loan spell, Lingard needed a move to reignite his career.

The 29-year-old again struggled for minutes at Manchester United last season, so a fresh start is necessary for Lingard. The England international still has the ability to play in the Premier League, as he showed at West Ham, so there are bound to be multiple interested parties in the coming weeks.