Manchester United have joined the race for Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton look set to offload one of their star players this summer as they attempt to resolve their current financial situation. One of those who could be out the door is Calvert-Lewin, and a host of Premier League clubs are showing an interest.

According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Manchester United are expressing an interest in the England international, who is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer.

Is Manchester United, Arsenal, or Newcastle the right move for Calvert-Lewin?

With Cristiano Ronaldo ageing, there is no surprise to see Manchester United in the hunt for a striker this transfer window. The 37-year-old may struggle to play every single game next season, and with Edinson Cavani leaving the club, Erik ten Hag is left with little options in attack.

However, Calvert-Lewin may want to be the main striker at his next club, so Newcastle and Arsenal might be his preferred options. Arsenal’s strike force failed to produce many goals last season, and the signing of Chris Wood for Newcastle turned out to be an unsuccessful one.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Calvert-Lewin will want to prove himself after a disappointing season, or risk not making the upcoming England squad in the winter.