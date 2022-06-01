Manchester United are showing an interest in Leicester City defender Ben Nelson.

Nelson won Leicester City’s Academy Player of the Season back in 2021, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Manchester City are all interested in the 18-year-old, and the trio of clubs have sent scouts to watch Nelson for England U18s this week.

Nelson has become a regular for the Leicester U23s side this season, despite being only 18-years-old. The Leicester centre-back signed a professional contract at the club in February, so the aforementioned Premier League teams may face a significant fee to lure him away from the King Power Stadium.

With Manchester City and United spending significant amounts of money almost every season, and Newcastle recently taken over by billionaires, the trio of clubs are unlikely to be able to offer Nelson regular first-team football in the near future.

Rather than waiting for Nelson to develop and give him an opportunity, they may look to sign ready-made players to bring into the team due to the pressures of succeeding.