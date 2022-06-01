New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a long-term admirer of a Chelsea star.

Ten Hag is already at work at Old Trafford, leaving his Ajax role a month or so early in an attempt to get a head start.

New faces will be required for United if they are to improve on a disappointing season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick.

United need to strengthen a number of areas, but they are likely to find shopping tricky.

The Red Devils are usually quoted big prices when looking for new targets, with rivals knowing they have money to spend.

And it is particularly difficult for them to land players currently playing for Premier League rivals.

But it seems ten Hag has a liking for Chelsea star Mason Mount.

That’s according to The Sun, who say the Dutchman has been keen on the Blues midfielder since 2017.

Mount spent a year on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, catching the eye of ten Hag, and it’s reported the new United boss ‘would jump at the chance’ to complete a deal for him.

Though, it’s extremely unlikely Chelsea will entertain the idea.