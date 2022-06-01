Michael Owen has used Lionel Messi’s comments to back up his point about Liverpool.

Owen has received criticism for his comments on the Reds following last weekend’s Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Paris final, with Vinicius Junior netting the winner.

It was an experienced display from Los Blancos, who didn’t have the best of the chances, but they did come out on top.

It was a heartbreaking end to the season for Liverpool, who saw the Premier League and Champions League title slip away within a week.

Despite that, former striker Owen claimed Liverpool were the best team in Europe following their defeat in the biggest game in Europe.

Owen said: “Real Madrid have got past them today, but you know as well as anyone that a one-off game is a one-off game.

“I still think [Liverpool are] the most fearsome team in Europe and they’ve not got any of the big two trophies to show for it, that’ll be the biggest pill to swallow.”

On the back of that claim, Owen was criticised by many, largely because Real Madrid’s win, in itself, gave them the status of being the best team in Europe.

That is, ultimately, what the Champions League is there to decide.

But PSG superstar Messi has agreed, saying in a tweet of his own: “The best team doesn’t always win.

“Real Madrid weren’t the best team in Europe this season, without taking any credit from them, even though they are the Champions League winners.”

Owen responded that tweet to back up his own point, adding: “And I got ridiculed for saying this. Enough said.”