Newcastle edging closer to the signing of French star

Newcastle are edging closer to the signing of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike for a fee of around €30m.

After their recent takeover, Newcastle are set to spend big this summer, as they look to begin to compete towards the top of the Premier League. Eddie Howe strengthened his squad in January, and they are edging closer to making their first signing of the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal to bring Ekitike to the North East of England. The 19-year-old has become a regular in the Reims squad this season, scoring ten league goals.

Newcastle are now getting closer to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims after Deadline Day twist in January. Talks progressing between clubs, as per @Santi_J_FM ???? #NUFC Been told final fee could be close to €30m plus €5m add ons. Newcastle have been leading the race for weeks. ?? https://t.co/YHgPjx30dA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

The Magpies signed Chris Wood to strengthen their attack in January, but the former Burnley forward failed to make the impact expected of him. Ekitike is far from the finished package, but the France youth international is already scoring goals at a high level.

With Callum Wilson finding form towards the end of the season, Ekitike could be the ideal striker to rival the England international and provide healthy competition in Newcastle’s attack.